She’s fighting back. Blac Chyna addressed the recent drama with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in a preview of her Nightline interview, which aired on Good Morning America on Monday, July 10.



The 29-year-old model said she was shocked when Kardashian, 30, posted nude photos of her on his Instagram account last week. “I was devastated, of course,” she said. “I’m like, ‘How could somebody like post these pictures of me,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, OK. This is a person that I trusted.’ I just felt betrayed.”

Maury Phillips/Getty Images; Gabriel Olsen/WireImage.com

The Lashed Bar salon owner is now asking for a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I’ve talked to him,” she explained. "The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

She also responded to the Arthur George sock designer’s accusation that Chyna had their 8-month-old daughter, Dream, “out of spite” for the Kardashian family. (Chyna shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, who went on to date Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.) “First of all, that’s not even my character,” Chyna said. "I see all these things on the Internet and I never address it because I'm the bigger person. Robert came at me."



She added that her relationship with Kardashian wasn’t about fame or fortune, either. “I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians,” she said.

Chyna went on to say that although she frequently posts semi-nude photos of herself, it should be her choice to reveal her body. "I’m going to draw the line at I’m Angela White. I’m Blac Chyna. I can do whatever I want,” she said. "It’s my body.”

As previously reported, Kardashian shared the explicit images and claimed that he paid for her bills, cars and surgeries after she allegedly sent him a video of herself with another man. "You know, I’ve been broken up with Rob since December, “ Chyna said on Nightline. “And it’s like if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and keep poking at you, you’re eventually going to pop, and so I was just like, maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.”

Last week, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom, who joined her on Nightline, explained that she’s helping Chyna protect her rights in a statement to Us Weekly: "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now."



The full interview airs on ABC’s Nightline on Monday, July 10.

