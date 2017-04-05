Blac Chyna leaving TAO Hollywood on April 4, 2017. Credit: HEDO/AKM-GSI

And it's off. Blac Chyna stepped out without her engagement ring on Tuesday, April 4, one year after getting engaged to Rob Kardashian.

The Lashed Bar owner, 28, was spotted outside Hollywood hot spot Tao. She wore an all-black ensemble, including a leather jacket and heels adorned with a gold embellishment.

Chyna confirmed on April 4, 2016, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, popped the question while she was pregnant with their daughter, Dream. "I'm so blessed and honored to have good man in my life," she captioned an Instagram pic of her huge rock at the time. Jeweler Ben Baller helped the Arthur George sock creator design the ring.

"Rob, I have never seen you this happy before and I've known you since you were a teenager," Baller shared in an Instagram video. "I'm glad you came to your day 1 homie to get this massive for your lady. You know I don't play when it comes to diamonds. God bless."

The couple called it quits months later, however, after they welcomed Dream, now 4 months, in November. In mid-December, Chyna left Kardashian, took Dream and cleaned out the nursery. They reunited shortly after, but Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in February that they were over for good.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well," a source told Us at the time. "[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn't like or support her, and his insecurities."

As of late, the pair appear to be on better terms. On Monday, April 3, they both spent time with Dream and shared photos and video via Snapchat. The exes kissed, but, again, Chyna's engagement ring was MIA.



