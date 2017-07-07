Blac Chyna Kisses Man During Night Out Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Back to work! Blac Chyna is all business amid her blowout feud with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. The Lashed Bar owner took part in a "bombshell" photo shoot on Thursday, July 6, and posted photos from set on Snapchat.

Chyna, 29, wore a black latex body suit and blonde wig for the shoot. She accessorized with a floor-length robe and heels.

Courtesy Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Earlier in the day, the TV personality shared several images of videos of herself strutting down her driveway. She rocked a white two-piece outfit and a rainbow wig.

Courtesy Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Chyna also shared a clip of her having fun on an indoor swing. She appeared to be filmed by a man, who later took the passenger seat as they drove around town. Later at night, she was spotted kissing a man while hanging out with friends in downtown L.A.

LESE/BACKGRID

Kardashian, 30, meanwhile, shared a video of their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, playing the piano via Snapchat on Thursday night.

As previously reported, Chyna and Kardashian had an epic fallout earlier this week. The Arthur George sock designer slammed Chyna in several social media posts. He claimed that he paid for her bills, cars and surgeries and that she cheated on him. His Instagram account was deleted after he posted explicit naked photos of her online, too.

LESE/BACKGRID

"We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right." (Chyna shares son King, 4, with ex Tyga.)

Chyna's lawyer spoke out following the incident. "We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time," Walter Mosley told ABC News in a statement.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!