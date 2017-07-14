Despite their volatile relationship, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna coparent their 8-month-old daughter, Dream, with ease.

According to the source, the Lashed Bar owner, 29, and Arthur George sock creator, 30, share 50/50 custody of Dream, but there’s no written agreement.

“They coparent pretty well in terms of scheduling,” the source shares of the exes, who split in December after getting engaged in April 2016. “They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.”

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-fiancee and has been banned from posting photos of her, her son King Cairo or Dream to his social media accounts after he went on a nasty rampage against Chyna, the former couple “have people they contact and work through” to coordinate Dream’s care, the insider adds to Us. As previously reported, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday, July 10, after Kardashian posted nude photos of her online and accused her of cheating and doing drugs on July 5. Adds the source: “There has been no contact between them, but they have intermediaries and the nanny has been the primary contact for Dream.”

The little girl also has her famous aunts and grandma, Kris Jenner, to look after her.

As previously reported, Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian were disappointed in his behavior.

“They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop,” a source told Us. “They know this is a very combative relationship and everyone in the family is solely focused on Dream; Chyna and Rob are adults.”

