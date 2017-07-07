Blac Chyna Seeking Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Lawyering up. Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted on Friday, July 7, that Chyna is seeking a restraining order from her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after he went on a social media rampage and posted nude photos of her on Wednesday, July 5.

“I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come,” Bloom tweeted.

As previously reported, Kardashian alleged that Chyna had cheated on him with multiple men, had allegedly been buying drugs and partying with their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, in the house and that he had been paying for her bills, cars and multiple surgeries.

The Arthur George sock creator, 30, also posted nude photos of her on Instagram, resulting in his account being removed by the social media site. An Instagram spokesperson told Us Weekly: “We want to maintain a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, and we work quickly to remove reported content that violates our community guidelines."

That didn’t stop Kardashian though. He then moved on to Twitter, where he reposted the images and same claims. Twitter has also since removed the explicit images while his written tweets remain live on his feed.

Earlier this week, Chyna’s fellow lawyer Walter Mosley told ABC News that they’re “considering all legal options and recourses at this time.” He also took to Instagram to welcome Bloom to their team.

“Excited to have Lisa Bloom as co-counsel on this very serious and delicate matter," Mosley captioned a photo of himself with Chyna on Friday. "Always a champion for women's rights, I look forward to working with her to provide the protection and peace of mind that #blacchyna is entitled.”

An investigation, however, has not been opened into Kardashian yet, a Los Angeles Superior Court PIO told Us Weekly on Friday. Documents have been filed and the information will be released on Monday.

