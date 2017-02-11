“17 years old 😂,” the 29-year-old reality star captioned the image, which shows Chyna in a pair of tight jeans, olive grey cardigan sweater set and platinum blonde hair. In the photo, the now-mom of two straddles a white chair backwards and poses with one hand under her chin, her expression calm and confident. (The Lashed Bar owner, real name Angela Renée White, grew up in Washington, D.C. and first came to fame as a video vixen in numerous music videos, including ones for Kanye West's "Monster" and ex Tyga's "Rack City.")

“Wow,” many of her fans wrote in the comments section, with others adding, “Well the glow up was real but still look just a beautiful then as you do now.” The picture also features a faux-island and ocean backdrop.



17 years old 😂 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Chyna’s throwback vibes comes in stark contrast to a series of photos she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, in which she showed off a new, polished silver pixie cut that channeled her future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.



The Rob & Chyna star simply captioned the three pictures with the words, “Beauty,” “Success” and “Strength.” Chyna further contrasted her lightened locks with a dark velour, floor-length dress that hugged her curves.



Instagram users were quick to draw comparisons between the mother of two and her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Jenner, 61, who also sports a smart, short 'do. “I LOVE THIS HAIRCUT on you!” one commenter wrote. “ITS THE @krisjenner “JENNER” cut!”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Though Chyna’s fiancé, Rob Kardashian, hasn’t been making appearances on her Instagram account, their adorable daughter Dream has been making frequent cameos on the Kardashian family’s social media channels.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to share some clips of 3-month-old Dream spending quality time with her older cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, 4.



In one adorable clip, Dream sits on Penelope’s lap as great-grandma Mary Jo Campbell tickles Rob and Chyna’s little girl’s tummy and says, “You’re the cutest thing!”

