She’s definitely daddy’s little girl! Blac Chyna shared several sweet Snapchat videos of Rob Kardashian doting on their adorable daughter, Dream, on Saturday, January 28.



The proud mama, 28, largely allowed the images to speak for themselves, posting the 29-year-old reality star’s tender moments with the 2-month-old without caption or comment.

In one cute clip, the Arthur George sock designer balances Dream on his knee as he sits in a chair in the corner, at one point putting her pacifier in his mouth so he can get a better grip of her on his lap. The first-time father wears his signature black T-shirt with a matching black baseball cap, while his little one wears a tiny black sweatshirt and stylish pink-and-white leggings.



Another clip shows Kardashian leaning down over Dream as she’s nestled among her toys on a giant leopard-print pillow. The Rob & Chyna star smiles as he nuzzles her cheek and gives her a big kiss. At another point, he makes noises at Dream and jokingly tells her to “say it.”



In a post to Instagram on Thursday, January 26, Kardashian revealed just how much he and his daughter look alike in a stunning side-by-side comparison of himself as a baby and Dream now. Both Kardashian and Dream share the same mop of dark hair and smile wide with their mouths open in both pictures.



Back in November, the Dancing With the Stars alum pointed out Dream’s likeness to another Kardashian — his late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian. “She’s an exact copy,” he captioned an image of himself kissing the newborn on the top of her head. “Pops sent us an angel. He’s happier than anyone on this day. I’m so happy and thankful.”



