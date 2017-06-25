Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bouncing back! Blac Chyna stepped out at the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 party in Hollywood on Saturday, June 24, just hours after she was involved in a scary car accident.

The reality star, 29, appeared to be in good spirits as she walked the red carpet in a sexy ensemble that hugged her hourglass figure. She wore a long, sheer top over a black bodysuit, completing the look with a pair of high heels and a black fedora.



Earlier on Saturday, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Chyna's white Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by another vehicle in Studio City, California. TMZ reported that Chyna was taken into an ambulance and checked out by paramedics for about 45 minutes before she was released and picked up by an unidentified friend.

The model's on-off fiancé, Rob Kardashian, and their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, were not present at the time of the crash. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors once again last weekend when they celebrated Father's Day at Disneyland with Dream.

However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, is ready to move on. "Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for KUWTK," the insider told Us. "He has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match. Both of them do better without each other."

