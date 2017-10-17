Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family, claiming they are responsible for the end of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, with now-ex fiancé Rob Kardashian.



In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna alleges that she, Rob, E!, and their production company were all interested in shooting a second season of the series, however, the famous family used their "power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season." Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all named in the lawsuit as interfering with the show’s production, alleging that they contacted E! in February to “demand the network not proceed with a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

Sources connected to E! denied the allegations to TMZ, claiming that Chyna refused to be in the same room as Rob, making it impossible to shoot another season.



The lawsuit also includes alleged text messages from Rob, in which he writes that he is going to commit suicide, questions her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga and repeatedly requests to know why she didn’t thank him on social media when he gifted her a car in May.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is also suing Rob for alleged battery, claiming he knocked her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old King (whom she shares with Tyga) during an incident in April and caused severe damage to her house.

The lawsuit also details Rob’s Instagram rant in July, in which he posted several nude photos of Chyna without her consent and alleged that she cheated on him and that he paid for her cosmetic surgeries.

Chyna is being defended in the case by attorney Lisa Bloom. “I am pleased to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights in the lawsuit we have filed today,” Bloom told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, October 17. “Revenge porn is wrong and illegal. Domestic violence is wrong and illegal. We will aggressively prosecute this case until we get justice.”

Us Weekly confirmed on September 27 that Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism. The Arthur George sock designer claimed in the suit that the Lashed Bar owner punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable in December 2016. He also alleged that she was playing with his gun during a FaceTime call with his friends before chasing after him and repeatedly hitting him in the head and face.

The couple, who began dating in January 2016 before ultimately splitting in December 2016, share 11-month-old daughter Dream. The reality personalities reached a custody agreement in September over their only child together. “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom told Us in a statement at the time, noting that Kardashian does not have “more than 50 percent custody.”

Us Weekly has reached out to all parties involved for comment.

