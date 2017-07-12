Blac Chyna doesn’t want anyone else posting nude photos of her without her consent after her drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old model's attorney Lisa Bloom sent a letter to rapper Ferrari (a.k.a. Dejanel Carter, who also goes by the name Rarri True) on Friday, July 7, informing him of consequences for posting or selling naked photos of Chyna (born Angelina White).

In the letter obtained by Us Weekly, Bloom writes: "This office represents Angela White. We have become aware that you may have photos of Ms. White unclothed or partially unclothed. We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try to post those photos on social media.”

Blooms warns Ferrari that posting sexually explicit photos has “both civil and criminal implications.” The attorney cites California’s revenge porn law and says that if he posts photos of “intimate body parts," Chyna could obtain a restraining order and sue him for monetary damages.

"Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time,” Bloom writes.

The letter concludes by telling Carter that he must refrain from distributing the photos. "This letter is notice to you that you do not have permission to post online or distribute by any means any sexually explicit photos of Ms. White or of her intimate body parts,” the letter reads. "We will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against you if you post or distribute such photos in any manner to any person.”

Ferrari stirred up more drama between Chyna and Kardashian, 30, when he posted two photos of himself in bed with the Lashed Bar salon owner on July 6. In the since-deleted photos, Chyna appears to be topless, but is covering herself with a blanket.

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares 8-month-old daughter Dream with Chyna, went on a social media rampage on July 5, posting nude photos of his former fiancée, accusing her of doing drugs and cheating on him, and claiming that he paid for her bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgeries. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against the Arthur George sock designer on Monday, July 10. In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, she accuses him of physical abuse.

Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro told reports outside of court on Monday that his client’s social media posts were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.” Shapiro added, “Rob’s only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream."

