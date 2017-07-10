Blac Chyna is ready to talk. ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis revealed on Sunday, July 9, that the model and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, will be sitting down for a Monday interview on Good Morning America to address the recent drama with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

"Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian," the journalist tweeted, along with a photo of the entrepreneur with her attorney on set.

The interview comes after Kardashian, 30, went on a social media rant against Chyna, 29, on Wednesday, July 5. During his hours-long tirade, he began by sharing a video he claims Chyna sent him of the model kissing another man. He then posted nude photos of his ex-fiancee on Instagram and accused her of cheating on him and doing drugs in the home she shares with their 7-month old daughter, Dream. He also alleged that he spent thousands of dollars on gifts for her and paid for her surgeries. After Instagram shut down his account due to the content of his posts, he tweeted the same explicit photos of Chyna and made the same allegations againt her. Twitter also deleted the NSFW images, but his written tweets remain.

He ended his rant that day by tweeting: "I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."

Bloom confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, July 7, that she had filed documents to request a restraining order against the Arthur George sock designer, and also criticized the reality personality for his actions.

"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses," Bloom's statement read. "Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women's rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.

