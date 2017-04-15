The App Store awaits! Blac Chyna unveiled the latest pack of her Chymojis on Thursday, April 13. The new additions include customized emojis of the model giving birth; her daughter, Dream Kardashian; and her much-publicized fights with on-off fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Chyna, 28, announced the release on the official Chymoji Instagram account. "The queen @blacchyna is back ! Download now link in bio," she captioned a video, which showed off some of the new emojis. Chyna also promoted the latest Chymojis on her personal Instagram page on Saturday, April 15, writing, "I'm bacck ! Hit the link in bio and download my all new @chymojii 'Love Pack' now."

The Love Pack includes emojis of several of the Lashed Bar owner's infamous quotes from Rob & Chyna, her E! docuseries with Kardashian, 30. One emoji shows a pregnant Chyna throwing a bouquet of flowers into her pool, a clear nod to one of the many fights the former couple had.



Another Chymoji is designed to look like a meme. "Me: Don't be petty it is a new year. Petty me: Girl go get some boxes and start vacuuming," the emoji reads, referencing when Chyna packed up her things and moved out of her fiancé's home just days before Christmas. The oft-volatile couple later reunited but have since split again.

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us," Chyna recently told Cosmopolitan South Africa of her relationship with the Arthur George sock designer. "It makes everything much easier."



