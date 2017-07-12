Blac Chyna’s kids mean everything to her. The model got real about parenting her two kids, King and Dream, and their different personalities in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.



The 29-year-old entrepreneur says her 8-month-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, is growing up so fast. “She’s loud and she’s funny, too. She has, like, the best personality,” Chyna tells Us. "She’s a really, really happy baby, and that’s what it’s really all about — that my kids are happy, that they’re in a safe environment and they love me and I love them.”

Matt Sayles

Although Dream is still “so little,” she already likes to bop along to music. "Dream is starting to be into more dancing now, so I'll hype her up, and that's how King was too. I think I did that with King until maybe he was like 2,” she shares. “Then he was like, ‘OK, I'm not dancing with you anymore, Mom. Give it up. Where's the cars at? I want cars. I want Legos.' But yeah, they love to dance!"

Chyna added that 4-year-old King, whom she coparents with her ex Tyga, is “obsessed” with his little sister. "Even when I first had her, in the hospital, people were trying to hold her, and King was like, 'No, give her back to my mom!’” she recalls. "I was like, ‘I’m so proud.’"

My poom poom nuggets 😩❤️ had a blast at LegoLand!!! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

The Lashed Cosmetics founder grew up as an only child, so she always wanted to have a big family. “I always wanted to have that brother-sister rivalry type of stuff,” she tells Us. “So now I’m happy that at least Dream and King won’t be the only child being super spoiled.”

Dreaming ☁️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

When she needs parenting or life advice, Chyna sometimes asks her friends — but says she keeps her circle small. “I go to my friends,” she tells Us, naming Amber Rose as a close pal. "Not with everything, 'cause you know, you have to be careful with what you share. But most of it, you just gotta suck it in and just figure it out.”

With all the drama swirling between Chyna and Kardashian in recent weeks (she was granted a temporary restraining order against him on Monday, July 10), she adds that she tries to learn from her past. "We'll look at it, recognize it. If it's a problem, it's a problem; if it's not, then it's not and then keep it moving,” she tells Us. "You can't change nothing unless you want to change it, and then if you don't like whatever situation it is, just grow from it, learn from it, don't let it happen again.”

