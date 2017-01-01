Here's to new beginnings. Blac Chyna wore her engagement ring as she celebrated New Year's Eve with on-again fiancé Rob Kardashian on Saturday, December 31.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Splits of 2016 The pair posted multiple Snapchat videos showing them sitting at a table enjoying dinner together as the clock struck 12.

"Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I!" the Lashed Bar owner, 28, captioned one of the videos on Instagram.

Black Chyna/Instagram

Kardashian, 29, wore his trademark baseball cap and black T-shirt, while Chyna donned a long, blonde wig, plunging white halterneck dress and statement chandelier earrings for their date night.

It was a happy show of togetherness for the couple who briefly split just before Christmas when Chyna moved out of the house she shared with the Arthur George sock entrepreneur, taking their one-month-old daughter, Dream, and clearing out the baby's nursery. The move came after her Instagram account was hacked and several seemingly incriminating direct messages were shared online.



They reunited a few days later, after Kardashian apologized on social media and promised to do better. While things appeared to be going smoothly for the tumultuous couple, the reality star's health took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, December 28, when he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a diabetes scare.



Black Chyna/Instagram

Chyna as well as his mom, Kris Jenner, were spotted visiting him at the hospital before he checked out the following day.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the Rob & Chyna star was "stressed" and "depressed" before his medical emergency and wasn't taking care of himself or eating right.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



