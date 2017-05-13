A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Sexy in Sin City! Blac Chyna wore a revealing black gown at her friend Kendra Cooksey's wedding in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12.

The reality star, 29, looked stunning in a low-cut, cleavage-baring, strapless black dress with a matching choker, and wore her long, blonde hair in a ponytail. "Congrats Mrs. Cooksey @kendrasboutique," she captioned an Instagram photo with the bride.

Throughout the evening, Chyna extensively documented the wedding and subsequent reception on her Snapchat account, sharing a series of selfies and videos. In one clip, she danced her way into the venue while holding up her dress to avoid a potential wardrobe malfunction.



"You know how blessed I am to be at my sissy's wedding?" the model said in another Snapchat video. "Aww, congratulations! I love you."

At one point, Chyna and several other guests participated in the Mannequin Challenge on the dance floor as the DJ played Rae Sremmurd's hit "Black Beatles."

After the wedding, the Rob & Chyna star slipped into a black lace bodysuit, likely for an afterparty. Her on-off fiancé, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Dream, did not attend the ceremony.

