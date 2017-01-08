Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Mommy's night out! Blac Chyna stepped out for her first post-baby nightclub appearance at 1 Oak in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 7, less than two months after she welcomed daughter Dream with fiancé Rob Kardashian. PHOTOS: Blac Chyna's Pregnancy Style The 28-year-old model looked gorgeous in a skintight nude-colored dress, which featured a plunging neckline and gold adornments, and wore her platinum blonde hair pulled back as she arrived shortly after midnight. Inside the famed Sin City club, she sat at a VIP table with friends as DJ Gusto spun chart-topping hits nearby. Although Kardashian and baby Dream weren't at the event, Chyna was still able to spend time with her family (sort of). Shortly after her arrival, she was greeted by cocktail waitresses carrying giant cardboard cutouts of Kardashian, 29, and Dream's heads. Visibly excited, Chyna posed for photos with the personalized decorations. PHOTOS: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Cutest Moments

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Throughout the night, the Lashed Bar owner (who is also mom to son King, 4, with ex Tyga) danced and sang along to the music, including T.I.'s 2004 hit "Bring Em Out," with her friends.

A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:05am PST

She appeared to be in good spirits as she sipped on cocktails and documented the outing on Snapchat before leaving the club at 3 a.m. (despite telling reporters at the start of the evening, "I don't think this is going to be a late night. I gotta go home to my baby.").



Chyna's appearance came weeks after her much-publicized brief split from Kardashian. Days before Christmas, she moved out of their home and took Dream with her. The engaged couple reunited shortly after when the Arthur George sock designer apologized on Instagram, days before he was hospitalized for a diabetes-related emergency. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian was "stressed" and "depressed" before the health scare.

