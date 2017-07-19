Blac Chyna’s Ex Pilot Jones: ‘She’s a Master Manipulator’

Pilot Jones opened up to Us Weekly about being cyberbullied by Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian last year after the reality stars engaged in their own social media feud earlier this month.

Jones says he started dating the 29-year-old model in late 2015, but they never made their relationship official. "We actually met at a party that I was hosting, so we got really close around the end of 2015 for sure,” he tells Us. "We didn't have to put a title on anything. We both kind of knew how we felt about each other.”

By January 2016, Chyna got serious with Kardashian, but the singer says he remained friends with her. "Most of our relationship at that point was pretty much business. We were really, really great friends,” he says. "I just don't like some of the decisions she's made as of recent, but other than that she's a great person.”

However, after a photo of Jones and Chyna kissing was leaked online last October, their friendship went south. Chyna’s then-fiancé, Kardashian, 30, accused Jones of distributing the pic and allegedly made multiple threats via text. The Lashed Bar salon owner also outed Jones as bisexual when she took to social media to share alleged private texts with Jones, in which he discussed his sexuality.

“She's not a little bit of a bully, she clearly did bully me — there's no ‘little bit’ to it,” Jones tells Us. “The fact is that she tried to intimidate me via social media, and I don't think that that is OK, and I don't think that that's right. At the end of the day, all of us in this situation are parents and look at the example that we are teaching. … These platforms are being used to really harass people. I was outed on social media."

Jones denies Chyna’s past claims that he leaked the photo for publicity and extorted her for money. The musician claims that he brought her a lucrative business deal, and he was never compensated for it, so he discussed it with Chyna’s attorney. "I think that this was just another you know, another mastermind manipulation that she does,” he says. "She's a master manipulator."

The R&B star continues, "I'm not the only bisexual man that Blac Chyna has dated, and I was not the last, you know what I'm saying? I feel like the thing that brought us together, she's used against me. She tried to make me feel ashamed of who I am, and that's not OK."

After the incident, Jones says he entered a “deep depression,” and his two sons were bullied at school. "Literally my lowest point in my life,” he tells Us. "I look back at it and I don't understand how I even made it.”

In the aftermath, he has started a foundation named after his kids called the Austin Aaron Foundation to bring awareness to cyberbullying. He’s also turned to Buddhism and music to cope, he says: “What's gotten me through my depression was writing about the situation and putting it on paper."

