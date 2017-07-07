Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom is accusing Rob Kardashian of slut-shaming and cyberbullying his ex-fiancée. In a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, July 7, Bloom confirms she has filed documents seeking a restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“I am very proud to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights as a woman and as a mother against her ex, Rob Kardashian,” Bloom's statement reads. “Yesterday Chyna retained me, and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights.”

Her statement continued with a note to the 30-year-old Arthur George sock designer: “Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

Bloom concluded her statement by informing Us that she and Chyna’s other lawyer, Walter Mosley, will appear in court on Monday, July 10, “to request the appropriate restraining orders to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grown-up toward the mother of his baby.”

As previously reported, Kardashian went on a social media rant on Wednesday, July 5, claiming that 29-year-old Chyna had cheated on him. He posted nude photographs of her on Instagram as well as made claims that he paid for her bills, multiple surgeries and thousands of dollars worth of gifts. He also accused Chyna of partying and allegedly doing drugs in the home where their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, lives.

After Instagram removed his account due to the nature of the content Kadashian was sharing, he reposted the images and same accusations on Twitter. Twitter deleted the explicit images, but his written tweets remain on his feed.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian for comment.

