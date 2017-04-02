Case closed. Blac Chyna’s request to trademark the name Angela Renée Kardashian has been denied, TMZ reported on Sunday, April 2.



The 28-year-old Lashed Bar owner (whose real name is Angela Renée White) attempted to legally secure the name last spring, shortly after announcing that she was expecting fiancé Rob Kardashian’s baby, but the Karsdashian sisters — Kim, Khloé and Kourtney — filed papers to block the trademarking last December.

At the time, the Kardashian sisters’ filings stated that the trio’s companies would “suffer irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.”

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

The public snafu caused Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, to take to social media to defend her daughter. “Blacchyna has my support 110% no matter what! You just can't stop what God has plans for," the outspoken businesswoman wrote on Instagram in December. "Ps People need to relax it's enough shine money Tv airtime play selfie sticks and camera footage for everyone! Sharing is caring but hold up didn't they watch Mr. Rogers neighborhood! She grown but I am still her momma and I will go all the way in for mine.”

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

A source told Us at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians wanted to resolve the issue peacefully, despite their court filings’ inflammatory language.

“Chyna filing and using their last name takes some time and discussion,” the insider told Us. “They are hoping to resolve it amicably, the girls, because they do love Chyna. The girls are just protecting their interests because that is their brand. It’s a complicated business issue.”

Chyna and Rob, 30, who welcomed daughter Dream in November, have yet to speak out about the news. The on-off pair called it quits in February and have been living in separate houses but on Saturday, April 1, there appeared to be a thaw in their tumultuous relationship.

On Saturday, Chyna shared a clip of herself lip-synching to Kendrick Lamar’s new single “Humble” as Rob hugged her from behind. At one point in the clip, the Arthur George sock designer even gave Chyna a big kiss on the cheek.

