Blake Griffin and his fiancée Brynn Cameron recently split, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “Blake and Brynn broke up in July,” a source tells Us. "They ended things on good terms and they are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”

The former couple shares son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months, and Cameron has a son Cole with former NFL player Matt Leinart. The duo were recently together on July 12 for a dinner with Griffin's team, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Cameron was by Griffin's side a month earlier when he signed his massive $175 million deal with the team.



BACKGRID

The NBA star, 28, has been spotted out with Kendall Jenner in recent weeks, however a second source explains that the two are still getting know each other. “Kendall and Blake are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and are having fun together,” says the insider. "It’s a little early to call them boyfriend and girlfriend. Kendall wont settle down soon – she is busy and likes her freedom.”



Jenner has also been linked to ASAP Rocky for more than a year. In May, the duo were seen getting cozy at the 2017 Met Gala, where Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of the rapper grabbing Kendall’s butt as sister Kylie took a photo. Later the same night, the pair was seen dancing together at 1 Oak nightclub. Us Weekly first reported that the duo were spending time together last July. By August 2016, their fling had progressed into “full-on dating,” an insider told Us at the time. They were recently spotted looking flirty at Coachella in April and hanging out in Paris in January.



However, it seems the two are free to date other people as well. "She and ASAP were never exclusive,” the insider explains. “And she was always seeing other guys while hanging out with him.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.