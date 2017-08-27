Blake Lively celebrated her 30th birthday with friends including Anna Kendrick on Saturday, August 26, and shared photos of the party on Instagram.

“My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late,” the former Gossip Girl star captioned a photo that showed her sitting at a table with Kendrick and five other pals as she posed next to two birthday cakes.

In another photo, she cuddled up to jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. “Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz,” she captioned the happy snap. “Love you til I’m 40. But not a day longer.”

Sandberg also posted a pic of the mom of two holding a cake decorated with sparklers, writing, “Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey. You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies. [Love] U so much lil sis.”

Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also shared a silly post celebrating his wife’s birthday on Saturday morning. “Happy birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool star captioned a red carpet photo that showed half of the birthday girl’s face cut off.

Reynolds, 40, has spoken often about his love for his wife of almost five years. When the pair posed for a photo for the Humans of New York blog at the Met Gala earlier this year, Reynolds gushed about Lively.

“She always responds with empathy,” he said. “She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person.”

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father,” he continued. “Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

