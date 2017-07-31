Blake Lively is getting candid about life with Ryan Reynolds and their daughters. In her new Glamour cover story, the Gossip Girl alum, 29, revealed that the Deadpool actor, 40, isn't always truthful when he sends hilarious tweets about James, 2, and Ines, 10 months.

"When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario," Lively told the magazine. "He'll run [the tweets] by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."



Defending her choice of words, the All I See Is You actress added, "I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So, it's, like, my defense mechanism."

Still, Lively insists she doesn't live a perfect life. "It's nonsense," she told Glamour of the notion. "It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex. It also is [a reminder] that what you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: 'How is this person going to spin me?' So when you read, 'Oh, she's got a perfect life,' or 'Her life is crumbling' — they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick."

Communication plays a major role in the Shallows actress' strong bond with Reynolds, whom she married in September 2012. "In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did — what should I do?' Where with [Reynolds], we were friends for two years before we were ever dating," she told Glamour. "And I treat him like my girlfriend. I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."

Lively also opened up to the publication about how "conscious" the Proposal actor has become since becoming a father. "My husband was like, 'Why do I always say he?' And I said, 'That's what we're taught.' So he'll pick up, like a caterpillar, and instead of saying, 'What's his name?' he'll say, 'What's her name?'" she said.

