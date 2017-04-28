Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Sorry, Ryan Reynolds, but all of Blake Lively loves all of… John Legend. The actress, 29, posted a photo of the “All Of Me” singer performing at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday April 25, and couldn’t help but poke fun at her husband, whose dark silhouette also appears in the snap.

Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

"Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” Lively wrote on Instagram on April 27. "The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend.”

Legend, 38, and Reynolds, 40, were both 2017 Time 100 honorees — and each took to Instagram to share their excitement about the recognition.

"Thank you #Time100 For including me in this ridiculous list of brilliant and sometimes terrifying people,” Reynolds wrote April 20, giving a shout-out to Helen Mirren for writing his profile. "And the gorgeous @helenmirren ... I thank you from the heart of my bottom for the kindest words ever. They will be sung by a children's choir at my extravagant funeral.”

Luna likes the new #Time100 cover! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Days later, Legend shared a video of his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, holding the magazine with his face on the cover. He wrote: "Luna likes the new #Time100 cover!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!