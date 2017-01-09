Red carpet royalty. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stunned in classy silhouettes at the Golden Globes 2017 in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch the clip above to see them chat with Ryan Seacrest!



Lively, 29, showed off her svelte figure in a black-and-gold Atelier Versace gown with an elegant train and deep cutout neckline with gold trim, cutting a dramatic silhouette. She kept her long blonde hair swept up in a high bun and accessorized with simple jewelry to keep the focus on her gown.



Reynolds, 40, kept his look simple as well, with a black tux, crisp white shirt and black bow tie. The Deadpool actor accessorized his look with a Piaget Altiplano watch and links.



Earlier in the day, the husband and wife duo shared behind-the-scene images of their prep for the big awards show, with the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star posting a funny glam shot while having her hair and makeup done. “I did not wake up like this,” Lively captioned the Instagram image. “Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair.”

In the photo, Lively has the tiniest smirk on her face as she snaps a selfie of the process with an old-timey point-and-shoot camera. Reynolds, meanwhile, shared his own goofy photo one day earlier, Saturday, January 7, during rehearsals.



“Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes,” he captioned an image of himself looking bewildered while sitting between headshot of Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.



The famously private couple have opened up to fans in recent months, even bringing their two daughters along with them to celebrate Reynolds’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December — 2-year-old James and Ines, whom they welcomed in September.



"I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Reynolds said during the ceremony. "You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."

