Blake Lively has revealed that she was once sexually harassed by a makeup artist while working on a project. The actress' revelation comes amid sexual misconduct allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Lively, now 30, recalled the "terrifying" experience in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger," she recalled. "I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do."

Lively told producers about the incidents multiple times, but they allegedly didn't do anything. She'd go on to be disappointed when she for a brief moment believed that it would be addressed.

"After three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, ‘We need to talk to you.' I thought, ‘Well finally, they’re going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day,'" she told the L.A. Times. "And they said, ‘Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can't have this happen again.'"

The Gossip Girl alum went on to tell her lawyer about the alleged harassment. The makeup artist was removed after an investigation was conducted. "Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood," Lively said.

Like many others, the star has also spoken out about Weinstein, who is now in Arizona seeking treatment. “It’s important that women are furious right now. It’s important that there is an uprising," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. "It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘This is unacceptable.'"

