Blake Shelton joked that he’ll have a hard time pulling off a grand romantic gesture for his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, after her face was projected onto the Empire State Building in New York City Wednesday, April 19.

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot.... How can I top that shit?!! pic.twitter.com/NW5bOtKkL3 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 21, 2017

In honor of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th anniversary, the magazine flashed 150 of its most iconic covers onto the famous building in Manhattan. People got a glimpse of Stefani’s September 2012 cover on the skyscraper Wednesday night. In the pic, the No Doubt singer, 47, stuns in a giant pink hat shaped like a rose, a blush dress and magenta-colored lips.

The 40-year-old country singer tweeted about his girlfriend’s cover Thursday, April 20. “Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot….How can I top that s—t?!!” he wrote.

The “Make Me Like You” songstress also loved that her cover was chosen for the event. “Wow weeeeee!! @harpersbazaarus gx #NYC,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Other celebs that graced the side of the building include Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

