Now this is how you do the Grand Canyon! Beyoncé shared some throwback pics from her and Jay Z’s luxurious April 2016 anniversary trip to the Arizona landmark, and Blue Ivy has never looked cuter.

The photos from her website show the power couple — who were celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary last year — sipping wine on the edge of the canyon, holding hands while trekking through the terrain and taking a helicopter ride to enjoy the stunning views. The duo dressed down for the vacay, with the hip-hop mogul, 47, in a blue jacket and cargo pants, and Beyoncé, 35, wearing a maroon and white bomber jacket with cool pins, jeans and hot pink Converse sneakers in several of the snaps.

The “Formation” songstress and the “Run This Town” rapper packed on the PDA for the new photos. They kissed and put their arms around each other, and one picture even showed Jay Z massaging Bey’s shoulders.

Blue Ivy, 5, stole the show with her adorable poses, though. In one photo, she peeks out from behind her white XO sunglasses while eating with her famous parents. In another pic, she wears a sombrero and the same XO glasses and puts her hand on her hip while holding a dreamcatcher. It seems they also went on a family walk, and the Tidal owner carried Blue on his shoulders.

Of course, the Carter family had some pretty extravagant accommodations. Photos show they stayed at a modern Western ranch-style home with a private infinity pool.

Bey released the photos exactly one year after the trip, as the now-pregnant pop superstar and the Roc Nation founder, who are expecting twins, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 4. In honor of the milestone this year, Beyoncé released an updated version of her 2015 track “Die With You” via Tidal.

