Feeling better because of his fur baby. Bob Harper, who recently suffered a heart attack, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, to let fans know that he spent his first solo night out of the hospital with his adorable dog, Karl.

“Tonight is my first night alone since I've been out of the hospital,” the Biggest Loser host, 51, captioned a sweet selfie with his canine companion. “I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with Karl. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky”

Tonight is my first night alone since I've been out of the hospital. I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

As previously reported by TMZ, Harper was working out at a New York City gym more than two weeks ago when he collapsed. A fellow gym-goer, who happened to be a doctor, administered CPR on the fitness guru to keep him alive until he was transported to the hospital, where he regained consciousness two days later, according to the outlet.

TMZ reports that he spent a total of eight days in the hospital and is staying put in NYC until his doctor gives him the green light to fly back home to Los Angeles.

On Monday, February 27, an insider told Us Weekly that Harper doing better after his frightening episode with cardiac arrest. That same day, the exercise enthusiast addressed his health scare via Twitter.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Sunset Boulevard

"As you've heard, I had a heart attack 2 weeks ago,” the Jumpstart to Skinny author wrote. “I'm on the mend now & want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support.❤"



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!