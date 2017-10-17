Bob Weinstein, the brother of embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexual harassment by The Mist showrunner Amanda Segel.

Segel claimed to Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, October 17, that Bob, 62, repeatedly made inappropriate romantic comments to her and asked her to join him for private dinner dates. She also alleged that he once asked her to come up to his room at the Sunset Boulevard hotel in Los Angeles. According to Segel, the harassment began in summer 2016 and continued on and off for about three months during production of the 10-episode Spike TV series.

Eventually, Segel's lawyer David Fox informed The Weinstein Company executives, including COO David Glasser, that she would leave the show if Bob did not stop his alleged actions.



"'No' should be enough," Segel told Variety. "After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."

Bob's rep has denied the allegations. "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in L.A. in June 2016," the rep said in a statement to the magazine. "He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made." A rep for TWC also denied that Glasser was contacted by Segel's lawyer.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bob Weinstein and Segel for comment.



Segel's claims come after The New York Times and The New Yorker published blistering exposés detailing decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Bob's older brother and longtime business partner, Harvey. The scandal resulted in the 65-year-old studio head being fired from TWC and removed from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. He has since entered a treatment center in Arizona. A spokesperson for Harvey told Us that he "unequivocally" denies "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

