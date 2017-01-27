Bobby Brown in Woodland Hills, California on January 26, 2017. Credit: blink-news.com

Bobby Brown added a sentimental piece of clothing to his wardrobe. The R&B singer, 47, wore a jacket featuring late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown for a meeting in Woodland Hills, California, January 26. The black-and-grey bomber jacket shows a black-and-white photo of Bobbi Kristina on the back along with a white cursive embroidered message reading "My Angel in Heaven" above the headshot.

“I think about her every day,” Bobby told Us in May. “I’m basically still in a state of shock. I don’t even know if I’ve grieved all the way for my losses. It’s an every day process.”

Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with the late Whitney Houston, was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta apartment January 31, 2015, by boyfriend Nick Gordon. Following six months in a coma, Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care at age 22.



“Sitting there, watching my daughter in the bed and hoping she pulls through and having the doctors tell you that she would be a vegetable, that’s really rough,” the father of five explained to Us. “After a while, there was no more that the doctors could do. There was no more that I could do. So I had to come to peace with letting her go. I still wish that I didn’t have to. But there comes a time when you don’t want to see your baby suffer anymore.”



blink-news.com

A March 2016 toxicology report showed Bobbi Kristina had a sedative, marijuana, alcohol, morphine, anti-anxiety medications and a “cocaine-related substance” in her system at the time she was found unresponsive. The autopsy ultimately deduced that she died of lobar pneumonia, a result of her face being immersed “in water complicating mixed drug intoxication,” along with “hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy" — brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.



"Krissy will always live in my heart and soul,” Bobby said in a statement at the time. “I love my baby girl.”

In May, the Every Little Step author joined the wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Gordon, which alleged that Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend played a role in the circumstances surrounding her passing. Four months later, Gordon, who Houston raised as her son, was found legally responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I just really miss my baby,” the New Edition singer lamented in the May interview. “The love of a daughter is everything. I have three more that I have to protect. She is definitely missed a lot.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



