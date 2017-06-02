Boomer Phelps Chills in the Sun With His Two Adorable Dogs: Pic

Loving the new Mineral-Based Sunscreen my Mama's been using on me! @babyganics did a good job of making it tear free so my eyes don't burn 😄 #Babyganics #SPF50 #ad A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Boomer and his besties! Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson’s 12-month-old son, Boomer, was having a blast with the family’s two dogs, Juno and Legend, on Thursday, June 1.

In a pic posted to the toddler’s Instagram account, Boomer catches some rays with the adorable French bulldogs, who are also basking in the sun. Luckily, Boomer didn’t forget his sunscreen. “Loving the new Mineral-Based Sunscreen my Mama’s been using on me!” the caption read.

All that fun in the sun wore out Boomer. In another pic, the little boy, who was wearing a T-shirt and black swim trunks, headed inside for some quality couch time. “Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain,” the caption said.

Johnson, 31, previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about why she created Boomer an Instagram account — which already has more than 785,000 followers. “I don’t think Michael or I expected it to blow up the way it did. The day he was born, we got his name [on social media], just because we wanted to make sure we had that handle,” she said.

The former beauty queen went on to reveal that her Olympic swimmer husband, 31, is totally in charge of their son’s account. “Michael runs it — he asked me if I wanted the password to post pictures on it, and I told him no because I love watching him do it,” she continued. "I send the pictures and Michael does the posting."

And that’s not the only account Phelps has to keep up with! Juno has his own Insta, which documents the pup’s laid-back life. Follow her here.

