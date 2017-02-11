



“Karma Chameleon” singer Boy George reveals his true colors by sharing 25 things you may not know about him in the new issue of Us Weekly. Catch the 55-year-old glam Brit on The New Celebrity Apprentice finale, which airs on NBC February 13 at 9 p.m!

1. In the ’80s, Diana Ross came to my hotel room in New York and tried on all my clothes.

2. When I was 10, I used to sit outside David Bowie’s house because I was such a huge fan. I was hungry for a glimpse.

3. I didn’t meet him until 2005. He read my autobiography, so he knew all about me and my obsession.

4. I have a tattoo of him on my right arm and one of T. Rex singer Marc Bolan on my left arm.

5. If someone doesn’t like Bowie, I think, Oh, we can’t be friends.

6. I love U.K. rugby players. They are so hot. They used to be these big lugs and now they all look like models.

7. I got introduced to Japanese Buddhism in the ’80s, and I chant twice a day, every day.

8. I have no patience whatsoever.

9. I fly so much that I have a fear of not flying.

10. I once rode in an elevator in Boston with John Travolta but I couldn’t speak to him. I was too embarrassed! He was staring at me and I was staring at him and I thought, I wonder if he knows who I am?

11. Out of anyone, I was the most excited to meet Sammy Davis Jr. It was at the Apollo Theater in 1983. I said, “I can’t believe you know who I am!” He said, “Of course I do! You’re everywhere!”

12. I have around 200 hats. Some I get made and some I get from a store in London called A Child of the Jago.

13. When I met Arnold Schwarzenegger [on The New Celebrity Apprentice], I was surprised how much I liked him.

14. I speak some Italian. So che un sacco di parole, ma niente di importante! (I know lots of words, but nothing important!)

15. I was born the same day as Donald Trump and Che Guevara! The 14th of June.

16. I haven’t done the ­astrology on that, but I’m hoping it means I’m going to become a billionaire.

17. My policy with makeup is, “Just put more on!”

18. My favorite word is beyond. I’m always saying everything is beyond!

19. I modeled for Dior in my fifties, which means anyone can do it!

20. My biggest weakness is bread.

21. I spoke to Bette Davis on the phone because I wanted her autograph. She sent it to me and it said, “To Boy George, Bette Davis.” No “love.” It was brilliant.

22. I’d rather cook my own food than go out. I make an avocado-­lime cheesecake that is beyond!

23. I once sat with Prince for 15 minutes at a Versace fashion show, and he didn’t say a word! I never met him again.

24. My favorite quote is “You teach best that which you need to learn.”

25. I’m godfather to [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star] Dorit Kemsley’s daughter, Phoenix. She’s too young to be spoiled, but it’s coming.

