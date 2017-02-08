Jimmy Spagnolo was in the mood to dance: After starting his fourth round of chemotherapy one year ago, the 6-year-old had finally finished his last bout of treatments. And he got to celebrate his medical milestone on Thursday, February 2, by ringing a bell at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.



Courtesy Spagnolo Family

“A moment of pure victory and joy! There are no words to truly describe the feeling we felt today … so we will show you instead!!” Jimmy’s mom, Lacie Spagnolo, wrote on Facebook, alongside now-viral footage of the exuberant little boy — decked out in a Superman shirt — smiling and ringing the bell symbolizing the end of his chemo and then jumping up and down to the sound of wild cheering. Grab some tissues and watch the inspiring video above.

“It was a memory that will stand out for all of us, especially Jimmy,” Spagnolo tells Us Weekly. “I hope that’s what he remembers instead of the chemo.”

Courtesy Spagnolo Family

Doctors discovered an inoperable tumor in Jimmy’s brain when he was just four months old in 2010. Though the first-grader still has the tumor, it’s much smaller, and doctors are hopeful that he can live his life with it, if it doesn’t begin growing again.

Courtesy Spagnolo Family

Spagnolo tells Us her son sported a Superman cape every time he stepped foot in the hospital. “The staff call Jimmy Superman not just because of his shirt, but because of the way he handled every MRI and every chemotherapy,” she says. “He would put music on and dance with all the doctors and nurses. He is rare and simply one-of-a-kind.”

