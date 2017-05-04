Brad Pitt continues to devote time and energy to his sculpture work. The Allied actor was spotted leaving British sculptor Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood early Sunday morning, ahead of the release of his candid GQ Style interview.



The 53-year-old, who took up the new hobby following his emotional split from wife Angelina Jolie, opted for a green flannel and casual denim jeans.

"I think everyone's creative in some way,” he told GQ while talking about his newfound project. "I’m making everything. I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials. You know, I surprise myself. But it's a very, very lonely occupation. There's a lot of manual labor, which is good for me right now. A lot of lugging clay around, chopping and moving and cleaning up after yourself. But I surprise myself. ... I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there, that I need."

As previously reported, Pitt broke his silence on his split from Jolie in GQ’s cover story published on Wednesday, May 3. The actor shared that having their family “ripped apart” has been devastating for all involved, especially their six kids, and that he recently stopped drinking.

“I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem,” admitted Pitt, who was involved in an alleged incident with his and Jolie’s son Maddox aboard a private plane in September 2016 that ultimately led to their shocking divorce. “And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Now that he’s sober and in therapy, and also working on his art, he says joy is an “elusive thing” these days.

"It's been a more painful week than normal — just certain things have come up — but I see joy out the window, and I can see the silhouette of palms and an expression on one of my kids' faces, a parting smile, or finding some, you know, moment of bliss with the clay,” he told the magazine. “You know, it's everywhere, it's got to be found."

