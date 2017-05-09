Fresh ink! Brad Pitt stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 9. The Allied actor, 53, showed off a hint of his new arm tattoo in a white T-Shirt and denim jeans as he emerged from the art studio he’s been working out of in Los Angeles’ Frogtown neighborhood.

Coleman-Rayner

Pitt debuted the new tattoo, which is located on his left bicep, in his GQ Style cover shoot. The new ink is of the front of a motorcycle, with focus on the wheel.

Coleman-Rayner

As previously reported, Pitt talked candidly about his divorce from Angelina Jolie in the interview. He also shared that his new sculpting hobby has helped him concentrate during the difficult time.

"I’m making everything. I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials,” he told the magazine. “You know, I surprise myself. … I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there, that I need."

