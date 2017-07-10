A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Famous pals at sea! New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk recently vacationed with Anderson Cooper, Allison Williams and Andy Cohen in Tahiti.



Designer Diane von Furstenberg, who was also in attendance, shared a stunning photo of the group relaxing on a boat. "Part of the funnest group ever! Bye Tahiti!" she captioned the Instagram pic.

Cocktails and games ! A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Cooper, 42, cozied up to Shayk, 31, as the supermodel puckered up for the camera. Williams, 29, was also joined by her husband, entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen, and Cooper's partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Cohen, 49, posted some scenery shots from the getaway, too. "Am I in Moorea... or MORDOR!?!? #LOTR," he captioned one. In a second, he posed with von Furstenberg, 70. "Wearing DVF with DVF," he quipped.

Wearing DVF with DVF 🌴 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

As previously reported, Cooper and Shayk welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Lea — in late March. The couple began dating in April 2015 and went public with their relationship last year.

"Irina is smart and mature. They have a great connection," a source previously told Us Weekly. "Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him."

