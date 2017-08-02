Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stirring up drama again! Brandi Glanville reportedly went on an expletive-filled rant slamming her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, while speaking to The Daily Mail on Tuesday, August 1.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, blasted her ex before entering the U.K. Celebrity Big Brother house. “He’s so dumb. I see him all the time. He makes my skin crawl,” she allegedly said. “When someone sleeps with someone else they are no longer attractive to you. All that is gone.”

The 44-year-old actor and Glanville were married when Rimes and Cibrian fell in love and had an affair while filming Lifetime’s made-for-TV movie Northern Lights in 2009. Cibrian and Glanville split in 2010 and share kids Mason, 14, and Jake, 10. Rimes was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, but they also called it quits in 2010. The CSI: Miami actor and the country singer, 34, tied the knot in 2011.

The former model added that the kids will stay with Cibrian and Rimes while she’s competing on the reality show. “They normally have the children for a week at a time, so it’s just a couple of weeks more. It’s not big deal,” she said, via Daily Mail. “I’ll more than make up for it afterwards with a nice holiday for the boys.”

In a video promo for Celebrity Big Brother, Glanville gets in another jab at the couple. “My ex-husband is an actor, and he married a c--t — ry music star, LeAnn Rimes, after they cheated together, and they’re happy,” she said.

The longstanding feud recently exploded again when Glanville accused the Third Watch actor and the “How Do I Live” singer of stalking her new boyfriend, Donald Friese, on social media. She claimed that they watched Friese’s Snapchat Story and then showed up with her sons at the same Malibu restaurant. Cibrian fired back in a statement to Us Weekly claiming that he looked at the Snapchats after dinner because Glanville was “very drunk” and he “was concerned about what pictures Brandi might post.”



