Racy romance? Brandi Glanville’s new boyfriend Donald Friese has posted a photo of the pair completely nude on Instagram.

The couple only made their red carpet debut together on February 10, but their fans have already seen a whole lot more of them.

In the steamy snap posted on Monday, February 20 the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is naked lying on her side with her equally nude man snuggled up behind her.

Although their modesty is protected by the shadows, the mirror selfie is sultry to say the least.

Courtesy: DJ Friese Instagram

“Loving my V-Day Present,” he captioned the shot. “#reflection #nofilter #bodyart.”

Glanville, 44, has boasted about her new man’s stamina in the bedroom telling Hollywood Today Live: “The sex is great, so I’m good. He’s actually hornier than me, which is hard to do.”

She also told the outlet that they’ve been together for five months.

Our first red carpet appearance together! 💋❤️❤️#pregrammyparty2017 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Glanville has two children, Mason, 13, and Jake, 9 with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Bizarrely the naked photo comes just one day after Glanville’s RHOBH nemesis Lisa Rinna stripped down for a sizzling selfie of her own.

The 53-year-old took all her clothes off for a hotel room mirror pic, that she posted, deleted and then posted again.

“It’s back,” she captioned the racy photo the second time around. “I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f--ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

