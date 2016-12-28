This year has certainly been an interesting one — and that's no less true in Hollywood. There were the highs, the lows and, as always, some serious drama. Relive all the biggest celeb stories of 2016 in the video!



Take, for instance, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split. After 11 years and six children together, Jolie decided to pull the plug on their marriage on September 19, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since then, the pair have gotten into a heated custody battle, which included, at one point, an FBI investigation.



But they weren't the only couple to live through a tumultuous year. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November. One month later, Kardashian documented Chyna leaving him and taking their little girl with her. They've since reunited, though time will tell what's in store for the reality stars…



Speaking of the Kardashian clan, Rob's sister Kim and her husband, Kanye West, also had a tough 2016. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. One month later, West, 39, was hospitalized for exhaustion. A source tells Us Weekly that the turmoil has indeed "taken a toll on their marriage."

And that's not to mention the rise and fall of "Hiddleswift" or the many iconic stars Hollywood lost this year, including, most recently, Carrie Fisher. See it all in the video above.



