Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox Take Marriage Day by Day: It's 'Hard'

Keeping it real. Brian Austin Green opened up about his marriage to Megan Fox — and how much work goes into a relationship — during the latest episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast.

"Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it's – you just take it day by day," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, said.

"You're in it and then if you're not, then you look back and you go, 'That was a great 13 years,'" he added.

Green and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress, 31, tied the knot in 2010. Fox filed for divorce in August 2015 after five years of marriage, but Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June 2016 that they reconciled.

"I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations.," Green continued. "I try to live day by day… Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it’s not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive."

The couple are parents of sons Noah, 4, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 13 months.

"We have three amazing kids," Green gushed. "We've had and have a great relationship and you know we’re just taking it day by day."

