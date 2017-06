Caitlyn Jenner Adopts Adorable New Dog (Star Magazine)



Jenelle Evans' Fiancé Granted Full Custody of Daughter (RADAR Online)



Zac Efron's Go-to Foods for Getting a 'Baywatch' Body (Men's Fitness)



Briana DeJesus Joining 'Teen Mom 2' (OK! Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!