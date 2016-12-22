Update 12/22 8:17 p.m. ET: Jackie Jerome Rogers appeared in court on Thursday, December 22. In video obtained by TMZ, Rogers can be seen sitting calmly before the judge who informs him his arraignment is scheduled for January 30, 2017, and that his bail has been set at $2 million.

The man who allegedly brutally killed Bridalplasty contestant Lisa Marie Naegle with a hammer has been formally charged with murder, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Jackie Jerome Rogers has been charged with “murder with special circumstances using a deadly and dangerous weapon.” TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County D.A. has decided not to seek the death penalty because it resembles a “crime of passion.”



As previously reported by Us Weekly, Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, reported her missing after she failed to return home or show up to her nursing school job after a friend’s 40th birthday party on Sunday, December 18. In security footage obtained from outside the party venue, Alpine Village in Torrance, California, Naegle was seen getting into Rogers’ SUV.



In photos obtained by Us, Rogers and Naegle could be seen posing together at the bash, which included a performance by Too Short. In the snaps, the former reality contestant looked happy as Rogers posed with his arm around her waist.

After her family confronted Rogers regarding the security footage, he was detained by police. Rogers then reportedly admitted killing Naegle. He reportedly told police that he and Naegle had been having an affair and that Naegle told him she was breaking up with him and going back to her husband that night. The incident is believed to have occurred inside his car outside a Jack in the Box early Sunday morning.



Rogers also informed police that he then buried Naegle in his backyard. Police found her naked body buried in a shallow grave at his home in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, December 19.

Naegle appeared on E!’s 2010 series Bridalplasty along with 11 other women competing to win a wedding and transformative plastic surgery makeover.



