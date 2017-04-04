Brie Larson attends a panel during the 'Kong: Skull Island' cast presentation at Apple Store Soho in 2017 in New York City. Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Remembering her roots! Oscar winner Brie Larson reminisced about struggling to pay the bills as a young actor in Hollywood, giving a shout-out to strivers still waiting for their big break. "I'm grateful for where I am now," the 27-year-old Kong: Skull Island star captioned a March 31 Instagram. "But want to give a toast to the life I lived before."

The best actress winner for 2015's Room posted a #FBF shot of herself behind a pair of turntables. "I used to DJ," she revealed. "It was the 'real' job that floated me while I auditioned for the movies I never got." Once she started landing roles, she was still reluctant to give up her gig: "Even during the filming of Short Term 12 I spun records at magazine parties and hotel bars on weekends, because I couldn't survive off of SAG minimum."

Not that she has bad memories of her time before stardom. "I loved rare foreign covers of Beatles songs, Ye-Ye girls, and soul," she recalled. "Drunk dudes would request trap, and I'd tell them, 'Sorry, I only play vinyl.' I was hustling, but I got people dancing and hung with my other DJ friends."



John Sciulli/WireImage

The actress — set to produce and direct her first feature film, Unicorn Store, in October — ended her message on an inspirational note. "To all the dreamers with day jobs, I see you, don't give up. There is beauty in your journey."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!