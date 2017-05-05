Charles Sykes/Bravo

Young love! Brielle Biermann and her boyfriend, Michael Kopech, celebrated their one-year anniversary with sweet social media posts on Tuesday, May 2.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 20, gushed about the Chicago White Sox minor league baseball player in a throwback photo of the couple doing the dab on a trip to The Cove Atlantis resort in the Bahamas. “1 year and I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now yet I know I will tomorrow.. and every day til I die,” Biermann wrote. “I love you michael. happy anniversary.”

1 year and i swear i couldn't love you more than i do right now yet i know i will tomorrow.. and every day til i die. i love you michael. happy anniversary💛 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on May 2, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The 21-year-old athlete also shared a cute Instagram slideshow of their photos from the past year. In one pic, the lovebirds pose on an outing to the fair and Brielle licks an ice cream cone, and in another, they flaunt their beach bodies on a tropical vacation. He also shared a photo of the couple locking lips. “1 year later and my jaw is still sore from smiling. I love you, Brielle #1ofmany,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Brielle, whose famous parents are reality star Kim Zolciak Biermann and stepdad NFLer Kroy Bierrmann, said she and Kopech started dating after being introduced by a mutual friend. “He’s just so thoughtful,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in September. “He’s very thoughtful and I’m not used to thoughtfulness — I feel like I’m pretty abrasive sometimes because I’m not used to someone who’s so nice, very relaxed and chill."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!