Little Kash is on the mend! Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Briermann updated fans on Sunday, April 23, that her younger brother is recovering after being attacked by a dog and hospitalized over the weekend.

"He is doing MUCH better!" Brielle, 20, tweeted to a concerned fan after Zolciak revealed to followers on social media that Kash had been attacked by a dog and suffered "traumatic injuries" earlier in the day.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Kash is going home today earlier then expected," the Don’t Be Tardy star shared on Instagram on Monday, April 24. "We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery."

The Bravo star has yet to reveal information about the dog or specified which injuries Kash sustained, but Brielle tweeted in response to a follower on Sunday that they feared he was going to lose “a very important organ.”

Zolciak is also the mom of kids Ariana, 15, Kroy, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3, with husband Kroy Biermann.

