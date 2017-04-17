The countdown is on! With her May due date approaching quickly, Bristol Palin took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to show off her growing baby bump.

Wearing a long-sleeved green dress, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin cradled her belly while looking down.

Courtesy of Bristol Meyer/Instagram

“3 weeks left,” she captioned the image, adding a heart emoji and tagging her husband, Dakota Meyer.

Palin and Meyer, who are parents of 16-month-old daughter Sailor Grace, revealed in March that their second child together will also be a baby girl. Palin shares 8-year-old-son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered,” the third-time expectant mom captioned an image of herself gazing lovingly at Meyer, as he holds up a sign. “So excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!”

The couple announced they were expecting on December 9 in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” they said at the time. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

The duo called off their wedding in April 2015 before rekindling their romance and quietly trying the knot in June 2016. Matriarch Sarah, 53, gushed about the couple’s nuptials. “That’s the best, man — Bristol and Dakota and their little baby girl, Sailor,” she said during an appearance as a celebrity panelist on ABC’s revival of Match Game last July. “It’s all good. Welcome to our family!”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

