It wasn’t Britney, bitch. A Britney Spears fan trolled Southwest Airlines and the commercial aviation company had the most hilarious response that, naturally, has gone viral.

It all began when a Britney Army member named Juan direct-messaged Southwest Airlines on Twitter with a prank complaint. He struck up a conversation with a customer service rep named Linnea who proved she is a living legend by handling Juan’s joke like a pro.

I trolled Southwest Airlines and it was so fucking funny 😂😂 I'm dead at their response 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/h5oM02kE2O — juan (@xadoringpaige) April 11, 2017

“One of your flight attendants was being extremely rude and basically harassed me throughout my flight,” Juan told Linnea over Twitter. “I am disappointed because I love Southwest Airlines.”

Linnea then asked for Juan to elaborate on the purported incident, and he offered a very detailed (and very made-up) alibi.

“Basically, she only referred to me as ‘fattie’ and was being extremely rude. When I asked her for extra sugar for my coffee, she hesitated, and when she gave me it, she whispered in my ear, ‘You’ll die soon, fattie.’ It was pretty rude,” he wrote. “I have a picture of her if you guys need it for investigation.”

Linnea apologized to Juan on behalf of the apparently ill-mannered stewardess and also asked if he happened to remember her first name. Juan replied with the name, “Britney,” and sent a photo of the pop superstar dressed as a sexy flight attendant in a behind-the-scenes shot from her iconic 2004 “Toxic” music video.

Rather then get upset over the fact that the seemingly bored Juan wasted her time, Linnea ended their interaction with the sassiest comeback: “Oops, she did it again.” Juan, clearly dumbfounded by Linnea’s savage reaction, wrote back in all caps: “I CAN’T BREATHE.”

