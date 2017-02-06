Britney Spears took to social media on Monday, February 6, to ask for prayers for her niece Maddie Aldridge, who is currently in critical condition following an ATV accident.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜,” Spears captioned a photo of Maddie looking adorable in a denim dress with a sweet black bow in her hair.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

As previously reported, the 8-year-old, whose mom is Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, was airlifted to the hospital after she was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Sunday, February 5, after the Polaris off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over, into a nearby pond. A source told Us that Maddie was strapped into her seat belt in the ATV when it overcorrected while trying to make a turn. After the ATV tipped over, Maddie was submerged under water.

“Because she was strapped in, they couldn’t get her out immediately,” the source told Us. “Rescue workers had to get her out.”

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told Us in a statement on Monday that Maddie is “reported to be in stable but critical condition." According to the report, Maddie was attempting to avoid driving over a drainage ditch when the vehicle overcorrected.



“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the sheriff’s report read, adding that ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water.



Maddie was then airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans. Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watson, were present at the time of the accident while Spears was in Las Vegas.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!