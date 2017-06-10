Britney Spears’ Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Visits Her in Japan

Courtesy Britney Spears/Instagram

“Konnichiwa”, my love! Britney Spears said “hello” to her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, after he joined her on tour in Japan.



And the lovebirds were all smiles as they wore cute matching pink outfits while taking in the sights in the land of the Rising Sun in a pic the singer posted on Instagram on Thursday, June 8.

Cuddling up to her guy, the singer, 35, captioned the pic, "Look who came to see me in Japan 🇯🇵 @samasghari 😉 great matching duo !!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

The photo, which showed Asghari, 23, holding a couple of shopping bags, has gotten more than 260,000 likes.

The Grammy winner previously admitted that they had some initial on-set awkwardness while filming the racy video.

“We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time," she told CBS Radio’s Fast In The Morning With Nathan Fast last October. “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

But that shyness quickly wore off as they made small talk and discovered that they both loved sushi.

It was then that sparks started flying, and Asghari gave Spears his digits. She joked: [We were like], 'Let's do this, let's do this,' and he said, 'OK, I’ll give you my number.”

It took a few months before Spears called the fitness model, but their relationship has since heated up with the pair sharing pics together on social media.

The "Toxic" singer is performing in Asia for the first time since 2008 but it is not known if her boyfriend will remain with her for the rest of the summer tour that also sees the star visit Korea, Singapore and Israel before she returns to her Las Vegas residency.

Spears most recently dated TV producer Charlie Ebersol and was previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!