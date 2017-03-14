Family bonding! Britney Spears brought her niece Maddie Aldridge, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, mom Lynne Spears, sons Jayden James and Sean Preston and niece Lexie Spears to Disney World on Monday, March 13.



The “Alien” singer, 35, was invited to the park in honor of the grand opening of the Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs, Orlando, Florida. According to an insider, Britney also wanted to celebrate Maddie’s recovery. She picked everyone up in a private plane on Sunday night.

In photos posted to Jamie Lynn’s Instagram story, the family can be seen happily riding in the teacups together in matching red T-shirts.

As previously reported, 8-year-old Maddie was airlifted to the hospital on February 5 after the ATV she was driving flipped over and landed in a pond. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told Us that Maddie was trying to avoid driving over a drainage ditch when the accident occurred. She was submerged under water for at least 2 minutes before being rescued by responders and rushed to hospital. The little girl was unconscious and woke up two days later. She was released from the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans five days later on February 10.



"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the country singer wrote on Instagram on February 10. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference."

Maddie, whose dad is Jamie Lynn’s ex Casey Aldridge, has since returned to playing sports and Jamie Lynn has returned to work.

